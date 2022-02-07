Erweiterte Funktionen



2,85 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2022 - DE000LB2Z180




06.02.22 22:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2Z180 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2Z180 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 22(26) 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2Z180 LB2Z18 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  02.02.22
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...