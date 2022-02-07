Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2022 - DE000KE3C0P8
06.02.22 22:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KE3C0P8 EO-MTN 2022(24) BioNTech WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C0P8 EO-MTN 2022(24) BioNTech WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2022: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.02./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KE3C0P8
|KE3C0P
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|31.01.22
= Realtime
