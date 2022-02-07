Erweiterte Funktionen



Fixkupon Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2022 - DE000KE3C0P8




06.02.22 22:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000KE3C0P8 EO-MTN 2022(24) BioNTech WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C0P8 EO-MTN 2022(24) BioNTech WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2022: WARBA_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 04.02./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KE3C0P8 KE3C0P 1.000 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  31.01.22
