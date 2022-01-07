Erweiterte Funktionen



07.01.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000LB28YT1 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.03.2028 ZAL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.01.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB28YT1 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.03.2028 ZAL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.01.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB28YT1 LB28YT 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  04.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  04.01.22
