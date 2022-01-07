Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.01.2022
07.01.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB65B5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.01.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB65B5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.01.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.01./17:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB65B5
|HVB65B
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|05.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|05.01.22
