Das Instrument DE000HVB65B5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.01.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB65B5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.01.2022: WARUN_02