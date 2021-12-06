Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000PF99F29 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.12.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99F29 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.12.2021: WARBN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.12./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99F29 PF99F2 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.12.21
  = Realtime
