Protect Aktienanleihe auf RWE. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.10.2021 - DE000VX1CEY1
06.10.21 00:12
Das Instrument DE000VX1CEY1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.10.2021: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VX1CEY1 Protect Aktienanl.v.21(22)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.10.2021: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./18:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX1CEY1
|VX1CEY
|100,00 €
|- €
100,00
0,00%
29,99
-4,79%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.21
