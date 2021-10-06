Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe auf Sanofi S.A. . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.10.2021 - DE000HVB5WP4




06.10.21 00:12
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB5WP4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)SNW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.10.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5WP4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)SNW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.10.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.10./18:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5WP4 HVB5WP 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  04.10.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  04.10.21
