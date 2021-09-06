Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.09.2021 - DE000PF99DC4
05.09.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99DC4 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99DC4 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.09./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99DC4
|PF99DC
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.08.21
