1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.09.2021 - DE000PF99DC4




05.09.21 21:38
Das Instrument DE000PF99DC4 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99DC4 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2021: WARBN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.09./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99DC4 PF99DC 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.08.21
