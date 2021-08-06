Erweiterte Funktionen
Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % X. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.08.2021 - AT0000A2RYY0
06.08.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AT0000A2RYY0 STX Gl.ESG L.Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.08.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2RYY0 STX Gl.ESG L.Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.08.2021: WARCE_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000A2RYY0
|RC035E
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.08.21
