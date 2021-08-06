Erweiterte Funktionen



Nachhaltigkeits Winner 90 % X. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.08.2021 - AT0000A2RYY0




06.08.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AT0000A2RYY0 STX Gl.ESG L.Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.08.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2RYY0 STX Gl.ESG L.Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.08.2021: WARCE_01

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AT0000A2RYY0 RC035E 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  04.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 551% Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML), Fission Uranium ($FCU) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...