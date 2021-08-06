Das Instrument AT0000A2RYA0 Lead.Sel.30 Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.08.2021: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2RYA0 Lead.Sel.30 Idx Zt. 21/6.8.29 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.08.2021: WARCE_01