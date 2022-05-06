Das Instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.05.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.05.2022: WARBN_05