5Y Best Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.05.2022 - DE000PF99PA2
05.05.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.05.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.05.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.05./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99PA2
|PF99PA
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
= Realtime
