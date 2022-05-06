Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y Best Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.05.2022 - DE000PF99PA2




05.05.22 23:53
Das Instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.05.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99PA2 Express.Z 06.05.27 S&P Transa. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.05.2022: WARBN_05

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 05.05./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99PA2 PF99PA 1.010 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.04.22
