Express 9 Zertifikat auf OMV . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.04.2022 - AT0000A2VLN2




06.04.22 00:28
Das Instrument AT0000A2VLN2 Express Z07.04.27 OMV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.04.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2VLN2 Express Z07.04.27 OMV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.04.2022: WARCE_01

Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  04.04.22
