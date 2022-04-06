Erweiterte Funktionen
Express 9 Zertifikat auf OMV . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.04.2022 - AT0000A2VLN2
06.04.22 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AT0000A2VLN2 Express Z07.04.27 OMV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.04.2022: WARCE_01 The instrument AT0000A2VLN2 Express Z07.04.27 OMV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.04.2022: WARCE_01
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.04.22
= Realtime
