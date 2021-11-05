Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 92% Anleihe auf Solactive. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.11.2021 - DE000PF99EJ7
05.11.21 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99EJ7 Anleihe v.21(05.11.2026) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.11.2021: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99EJ7 Anleihe v.21(05.11.2026) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.11.2021: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.11./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99EJ7
|PF99EJ
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
