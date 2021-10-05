Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Zertifikat auf Bayer [H. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.10.2021 - DE000HVB5W36




05.10.21 00:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB5W36 HVB EXP.CL 06.10.25 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.10.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5W36 HVB EXP.CL 06.10.25 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.10.2021: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.007,5 € 1.007,5 € -   € 0,00% 04.10./17:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5W36 HVB5W3 1.008 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.007,5 € 0,00%  01.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.007,5 € 0,00%  01.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
