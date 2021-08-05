Das Instrument DE000LB2NQP6 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.08.2027 BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NQP6 Deep-ExpZ Perf 27.08.2027 BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.08.2021: WARLB_01