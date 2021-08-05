Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.08.2021 - DE000LB2NQH3




05.08.21 00:22
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2NQH3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.10.2027 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NQH3 Mem-Exp-Z plus 22.10.2027 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.08.2021: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NQH3 LB2NQH 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  02.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  02.08.21
  = Realtime
