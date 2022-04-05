Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.04.2022 - DE000HVB6GG4
04.04.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6GG4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)INN1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6GG4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)INN1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6GG4
|HVB6GG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.04.22
Aktuell
