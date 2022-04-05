Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.04.2022 - DE000HLB87H7
04.04.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB87H7 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB87H7 Indexanleihe Pro v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,30 €
|97,40 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,10%
|04.04./20:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB87H7
|HLB87H
|99,90 €
|92,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,30 €
|-0,10%
|04.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
