DuoRendite Index-Kuponanleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.04.2022 - DE000HLB83K0




04.04.22 23:58
Das Instrument DE000HLB83K0 DuoRend Ind-K.v.20(21-24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB83K0 DuoRend Ind-K.v.20(21-24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARJP_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,20 € 97,90 € 0,30 € +0,31% 04.04./21:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB83K0 HLB83K 103,20 € 95,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		98,20 € +0,31%  04.04.22
