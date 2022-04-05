Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000HLB83K0 DuoRend Ind-K.v.20(21-24)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB83K0 DuoRend Ind-K.v.20(21-24)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,20 €
|97,90 €
|0,30 €
|+0,31%
|04.04./21:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB83K0
|HLB83K
|103,20 €
|95,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|98,20 €
|+0,31%
|04.04.22
