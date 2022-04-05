Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe 03a/20-03/. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.04.2022 - DE000HLB83J2
04.04.22 23:58
Das Instrument DE000HLB83J2 Partizip.Anl.20(20.03.23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB83J2 Partizip.Anl.20(20.03.23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|114,00 €
|113,80 €
|0,20 €
|+0,18%
|04.04./20:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB83J2
|HLB83J
|115,10 €
|111,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|114,00 €
|+0,18%
|04.04.22
