Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Ama. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.04.2022 - DE000HLB82B1
04.04.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB82B1 Partizip.Anl.20(09.01.23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB82B1 Partizip.Anl.20(09.01.23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.04./12:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6HT5
|HVB6HT
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
104,70
+0,29%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.04.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.