Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.11.2021 - DE000LB242N6
04.11.21 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB242N6 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.11.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB242N6 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.11.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB242N6
|LB242N
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
