Das Instrument DE000LB242N6 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.28 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.11.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB242N6 Deep-Exp-Z 28.01.28 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.11.2021: WARLB_01