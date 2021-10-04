Erweiterte Funktionen
2,05 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2021 - DE000LB19VF5
03.10.21 22:19
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB19VF5 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB19VF5 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 21(25) AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2021: WARLB_01
