Das Instrument DE000LB2NQC4 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.2027 SDGP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.08.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NQC4 Deep-Exp-Z 22.10.2027 SDGP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.08.2021: WARLB_01