Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.08.2021 - DE000HVB5MN0
03.08.21 23:53
Das Instrument DE000HVB5MN0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.08.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5MN0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.08.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5MN0
|HVB5MN
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
100,00
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.08.21
