Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.05.2022 - DE000VV1A6U0
04.05.22 00:09
Das Instrument DE000VV1A6U0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2022: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VV1A6U0 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2022: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.05./18:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV1A6U0
|VV1A6U
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.05.22
