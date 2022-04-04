Erweiterte Funktionen
7,15 Memory Express Airbag 0. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.04.2022 - DE000CS8DKP9
03.04.22 22:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKP9 Mem.Expr.A. Z.04.04.28 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.04.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKP9 Mem.Expr.A. Z.04.04.28 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.04.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.04./18:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKP9
|CS8DKP
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
