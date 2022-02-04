Das Instrument DE000VX5BKN4 O.End Part.Z22(22/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX5BKN4 O.End Part.Z22(22/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.02.2022: WARVO_04