Strategie-Zertifikat auf Vontob. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.02.2022 - DE000VX5BKN4
04.02.22 00:59
Das Instrument DE000VX5BKN4 O.End Part.Z22(22/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.02.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX5BKN4 O.End Part.Z22(22/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.02.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX5BKN4
|VX5BKN
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.01.22
= Realtime
