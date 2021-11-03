Erweiterte Funktionen
18M Indexanleihe Protect auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.11.2021 - DE000PF99E95
03.11.21 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99E95 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.11.2021: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PF99E95 Prot.Ind.Anl.v.21(23)SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.11.2021: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.11./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99E95
|PF99E9
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.10.21
