Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.09.2021 - DE000LB2Y209
02.09.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2Y209 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.11.2027 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2Y209 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.11.2027 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.09.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Y209
|LB2Y20
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|31.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|31.08.21
= Realtime
