Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.09.2021 - DE000LB2Y209




02.09.21 23:58
Das Instrument DE000LB2Y209 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.11.2027 PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.09.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2Y209 Deep-ExpZ plus 26.11.2027 PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.09.2021: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2Y209 LB2Y20 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  31.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  31.08.21
  = Realtime
