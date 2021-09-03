Erweiterte Funktionen
6-Jahre(s) Phoenix-Zertifikat mi. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.09.2021 - DE000GH2TY79
02.09.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000GH2TY79 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z03.09.27 AIR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.09.2021: WARGS_03 The instrument DE000GH2TY79 MEM.PH.AUTOC.Z03.09.27 AIR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.09.2021: WARGS_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./19:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GH2TY79
|GH2TY7
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|27.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.