Strategie-Zertifikat auf Vontobe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.06.2022 - DE000VV1UQW3




03.06.22 00:02
Das Instrument DE000VV1UQW3 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.06.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV1UQW3 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.06.2022: WARVO_04

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,50 € 101,50 € -   € 0,00% 02.06./16:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV1UQW3 VV1UQW 101,50 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,50 € 0,00%  27.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,50 € 0,00%  27.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
