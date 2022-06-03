Erweiterte Funktionen
Strategie-Zertifikat auf Vontobe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.06.2022 - DE000VV1UQW3
03.06.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV1UQW3 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.06.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV1UQW3 O.End Part.Z22(23/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.06.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,50 €
|101,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.06./16:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV1UQW3
|VV1UQW
|101,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|27.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,50 €
|0,00%
|27.05.22
