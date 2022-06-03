Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 03.06.2022 - DE000LB3S0V2
03.06.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3S0V2 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.06.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3S0V2 Deep-Exp-Z 25.08.2028 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.06.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.06./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3S0V2
|LB3S0V
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|31.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|31.05.22
= Realtime
