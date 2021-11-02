Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2021 - DE000HVB60S0
02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB60S0 HVB EXP.PL 02.11.27 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB60S0 HVB EXP.PL 02.11.27 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB60S0
|HVB60S
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
= Realtime
