Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf A. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2021 - DE000HVB5ZN2
02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5ZN2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.11.24 APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5ZN2 TOP PLUS ZERT. 04.11.24 APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 $
|1.010 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.11./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5ZN2
|HVB5ZN
|1.010 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 $
|0,00%
|29.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.