Aktienanleihe auf Apple [HypoV. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.11.2021 - DE000HVB5Z33
02.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument DE000HVB5Z33 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5Z33 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.11./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5Z33
|HVB5Z3
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
