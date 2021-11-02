Erweiterte Funktionen



02.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument DE000HVB5YE4 HVB TWINWIN Z04.11.24 DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5YE4 HVB TWINWIN Z04.11.24 DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.11.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5YE4 HVB5YE 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  29.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  29.10.21
  = Realtime
