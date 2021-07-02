Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.07.2021




02.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2NA35 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NA35 Deep-Exp-Z 27.08.2027 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.07.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Börsenstars starten nach 6,2 Mrd. $ Erfolg neuen Lithium-Deal
Lithium Hot Stock nahe Millennial Lithium (ML.V) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Arena Minerals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 02.07./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NA35 LB2NA3 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  29.06.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  29.06.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock meldet Fusion - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 50.000% mit Aurora Cannabis ($ACB) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...