Das Instrument DE000LB2NA92 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.27 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NA92 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.27 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.07.2021: WARLB_01