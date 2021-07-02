Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.07.2021
02.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2NA92 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.27 VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2NA92 Deep-ExpZ plus 27.08.27 VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.07./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NA92
|LB2NA9
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.06.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|29.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
