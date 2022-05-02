Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Munic. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.05.2022 - DE000HVB6L04




01.05.22 21:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2022: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6L04 HVB6L0 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  28.04.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  28.04.22
