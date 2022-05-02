Das Instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2022: WARUN_03