Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Munic. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.05.2022 - DE000HVB6L04
01.05.22 21:44
Das Instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.05.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6L04 HVB BON.PRO Z03.05.27 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.05.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6L04
|HVB6L0
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.04.22
= Realtime
