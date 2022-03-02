Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.03.2022 - DE000HVB6DD8
02.03.22 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6DD8 HVB EXP.PL 05.06.28 STX GSDi WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.03.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6DD8 HVB EXP.PL 05.06.28 STX GSDi WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.03.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|938,12 €
|1.010 €
|-71,88 €
|-7,12%
|01.03./19:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6DD8
|HVB6DD
|1.010 €
|938,12 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|938,12 €
|-7,12%
|01.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.