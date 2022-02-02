Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument DE000HVB67C9 HVB TOP Z.02.02.28 ORFC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB67C9 HVB TOP Z.02.02.28 ORFC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2022: WARUN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB67C9 HVB67C 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  31.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  31.01.22
  = Realtime
