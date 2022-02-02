Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf iSTOXX Eur. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.02.2022 - DE000HVB67C9
02.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB67C9 HVB TOP Z.02.02.28 ORFC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB67C9 HVB TOP Z.02.02.28 ORFC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2022: WARUN_02
