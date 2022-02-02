Erweiterte Funktionen
10-Year 6-Months EUR Autoca. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.02.2022 - DE000GX4VYJ3
02.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000GX4VYJ3 AUTOC. Z09.08.32 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument DE000GX4VYJ3 AUTOC. Z09.08.32 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2022: WARGS_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.01./23:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX4VYJ3
|GX4VYJ
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|26.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.