Das Instrument DE000GX4VYJ3 AUTOC. Z09.08.32 XFJ0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.02.2022: WARGS_02 The instrument DE000GX4VYJ3 AUTOC. Z09.08.32 XFJ0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.02.2022: WARGS_02