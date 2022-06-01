Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Deutsc. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.06.2022 - DE000HLB8ZM0
01.06.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000HLB8ZM0 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.06.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8ZM0 Partizip.Anl.19(05.06.24)DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.06.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,90 €
|113,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.05./17:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8ZM0
|HLB8ZM
|114,00 €
|99,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,90 €
|0,00%
|31.05.22
= Realtime
