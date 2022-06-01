Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000HLB84P7 DuoRend Anl-K.v.20(21-23)DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.06.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB84P7 DuoRend Anl-K.v.20(21-23)DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.06.2022: WARJP_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,50 € 99,50 € -   € 0,00% 31.05./17:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB84P7 HLB84P 101,60 € 87,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		99,50 € 0,00%  31.05.22
