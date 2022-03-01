Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf NA. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.03.2022 - DE000HVB6B89
01.03.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6B89 HVB EXP.PL 01.03.28 Nasd100 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.03.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6B89 HVB EXP.PL 01.03.28 Nasd100 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.03.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6B89
|HVB6B8
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|25.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|25.02.22
