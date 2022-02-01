Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.02.2022 - DE000HVB6945
01.02.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6945 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.02.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6945 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 22(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.02.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6945
|HVB694
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.01.22
