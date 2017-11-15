Erweiterte Funktionen


XFRA H STOERUNG - TEILNEHMERAKTION NOTWENDIG




15.11.17 12:33
Xetra Newsboard

Emergency Information MIC: XFRA

Aus technischen Gruenden ist ein Neustart der FIX Gateways des
Handelssystems Xetra (d.h. primary und secondary) notwendig. Bitte
beachten Sie folgendes:
- der Neustart beider Seiten (primary und secondary Gateway) wird in
Sequenz zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten durchgefuehrt, damit jederzeit ein Fix
Gateway verfuegbar ist
- die primary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:15 (MEZ) neu gestarted.
Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten
- die secondary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:45 (MEZ) neu gestarted.
Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten
- die Teilnehmer werden gebeten, ihre Failover-Massnahmen durchzufuehren
um jeweils am verfuegbaren FIX Gateway konnektiert zu sein

Ueber das weitere Vorgehen werden wir Sie im Newsboard sowie unter
www.xetra.com informieren.

Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an ihren TKAM.





Failure - Member Action required

Emergency Information MIC: XFRA

Due to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways of
the trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take into
account the followings:
- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will be
sequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at all
times
- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Duration
of restart is ca. 10 minutes
- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Duration
of restart is ca. 10 minutes
- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connect
to the available gateway

We will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboard
as well as on www.xetra.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.


