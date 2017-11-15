XFRA H STOERUNG - TEILNEHMERAKTION NOTWENDIG

Emergency Information MIC: XFRAAus technischen Gruenden ist ein Neustart der FIX Gateways desHandelssystems Xetra (d.h. primary und secondary) notwendig. Bittebeachten Sie folgendes:- der Neustart beider Seiten (primary und secondary Gateway) wird inSequenz zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten durchgefuehrt, damit jederzeit ein FixGateway verfuegbar ist- die primary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:15 (MEZ) neu gestarted.Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten- die secondary Seite wird fruehestens ab 13:45 (MEZ) neu gestarted.Neustart dauert ca. 10 Minuten- die Teilnehmer werden gebeten, ihre Failover-Massnahmen durchzufuehrenum jeweils am verfuegbaren FIX Gateway konnektiert zu seinUeber das weitere Vorgehen werden wir Sie im Newsboard sowie unterwww.xetra.com informieren.Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an ihren TKAM.Failure - Member Action requiredEmergency Information MIC: XFRADue to technical reason, it is necessary to restart the FIX Gateways ofthe trading system Xetra (i.e. primary and secondary). Please take intoaccount the followings:- the restart of the both sides (primary and secondary Gateways) will besequentially executed so that one side is available to connect to at alltimes- the primary side will be restarted earliest from 13:15 (CET). Durationof restart is ca. 10 minutes- the secondary side will be restarted earliest from 13:45 (CET). Durationof restart is ca. 10 minutes- the members are requested to perform the failover procedure to connectto the available gatewayWe will keep you informed about the further development in the Newsboardas well as on www.xetra.com.Please do not hesitate to contact your TKAM in case of further questions.