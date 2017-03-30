Erweiterte Funktionen



30.03.17 07:49
Die folgenden Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Alle
Orders werden geloescht.

The following instrument will be traded EX-Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. Alll
orders will be deleted.

ISIN Short-Code Name
US7960508882 SSU SAMSUNG EL.0,5GDRS144A/95
US7960502018 SSUN SAMSUNG EL.0,5GDRS NV PFD


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
674,009 € 674,009 € -   € 0,00% 30.03./08:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7960502018 881823 682,00 € 380,51 €
874,94 plus
0,00%
674,01 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		681,999 € +0,01%  08:01
Düsseldorf 675,00 € +1,66%  08:15
Stuttgart 681,168 € +1,21%  08:51
Berlin 675,67 € +0,37%  08:11
Hamburg 665,09 € +0,17%  08:06
Hannover 665,09 € +0,17%  08:06
Frankfurt 674,009 € 0,00%  29.03.17
München 673,95 € 0,00%  08:11
Xetra 669,344 € 0,00%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...