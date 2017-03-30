Erweiterte Funktionen
Samsung Electronics Vz GDR - XFRA H SSU, SSUN: EX DIVIDEND TODAY
30.03.17 07:49
Xetra Newsboard
Die folgenden Instrumente werden heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Alle
Orders werden geloescht.
The following instrument will be traded EX-Dividend today. Due to
technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. Alll
orders will be deleted.
ISIN Short-Code Name
US7960508882 SSU SAMSUNG EL.0,5GDRS144A/95
US7960502018 SSUN SAMSUNG EL.0,5GDRS NV PFD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|674,009 €
|674,009 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.03./08:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7960502018
|881823
|682,00 €
|380,51 €
874,94
0,00%
674,01
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|681,999 €
|+0,01%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|675,00 €
|+1,66%
|08:15
|Stuttgart
|681,168 €
|+1,21%
|08:51
|Berlin
|675,67 €
|+0,37%
|08:11
|Hamburg
|665,09 €
|+0,17%
|08:06
|Hannover
|665,09 €
|+0,17%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|674,009 €
|0,00%
|29.03.17
|München
|673,95 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Xetra
|669,344 €
|0,00%
|29.03.17
= Realtime
