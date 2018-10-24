Erweiterte Funktionen



1,75% Linde Finance 12/20 au. - XFRA H LINDE AG: CHANGE OF MNEMONICS




24.10.18 20:06
Xetra Newsboard

Fuer nachfolgende Instrumente aendert sich das Kuerzel wie folgt:
For the following instruments the mnemonic will change as follow:

ISIN Longname Mnemonic old Mnemonic new Valid from
DE0006483001 LINDE AG LIN LNA 25.10.2018
XS0828235225 1,75 LINDE MTN 12/20 LINA LNAA 25.10.2018


Bitte warten...