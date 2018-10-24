Erweiterte Funktionen
1,75% Linde Finance 12/20 au. - XFRA H LINDE AG: CHANGE OF MNEMONICS
24.10.18 20:06
Xetra Newsboard
Fuer nachfolgende Instrumente aendert sich das Kuerzel wie folgt:
For the following instruments the mnemonic will change as follow:
ISIN Longname Mnemonic old Mnemonic new Valid from
DE0006483001 LINDE AG LIN LNA 25.10.2018
XS0828235225 1,75 LINDE MTN 12/20 LINA LNAA 25.10.2018
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,66 €
|103,62 €
|0,04 €
|+0,04%
|24.10./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XS0828235225
|A1RE44
|105,86 €
|103,52 €
191,00
+0,47%
103,66
+0,04%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,614 €
|0,00%
|23.10.18
|Düsseldorf
|103,59 €
|+0,04%
|17:27
|München
|103,65 €
|+0,04%
|17:05
|Stuttgart
|103,66 €
|+0,04%
|17:47
|Hamburg
|103,64 €
|+0,02%
|11:03
|Berlin
|103,64 €
|+0,02%
|16:50
|Frankfurt
|103,613 €
|0,00%
|08:14
|Hannover
|103,635 €
|0,00%
|09:01
= Realtime
